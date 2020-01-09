Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer free

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is "cancer free." The 86-year-old justice is a four-time cancer survivor. The American Cancer Society said cancer death rates in the U.S. fell by more than 2% between 2016 and 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer-Free' 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s “cancer-free.”

Recent related videos from verified sources

Largest Single-Year Drop In Cancer Death Rate Reported [Video]Largest Single-Year Drop In Cancer Death Rate Reported

The American Cancer Association reports that the year from 2015 to 2016 saw the largest single-year drop in cancer-related deaths on record.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

U.S. Cancer Deaths Hit Historic Low [Video]U.S. Cancer Deaths Hit Historic Low

U.S. cancer deaths have hit a record low. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She No Longer Has Pancreatic Cancer

Justice Ginsburg, 86, underwent treatment for a malignant tumor that was discovered after a blood test in July.
NYTimes.com

CanKids KidsCan India & Hope B~Lit Collaborated to bring Happiness for Cancer Kids

CanKids KidsCan India & Hope B~Lit Collaborated to bring Happiness for Cancer KidsEvery disease comes with its set of myths and expenses attached to it, sometimes ignorance and struggle break people and make recovery difficult. Having seen...
NewsVoir

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FalcnCruzr

FalcnCruzr RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer free! 10 seconds ago

Druwilliams1

🌬𝖃𝖃𝕴.97🗻🌨 RT @JoanBiskupic: In chambers with RBG: The 86-year-old justice says she's "cancer free" and takes a page from her past for today's SCOTUS:… 11 seconds ago

PriceMess

Marie Price RT @Scotus: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer-free #RBG https://t.co/KMsvxdsTcg https://t.co/P1ShrqkxSp 12 seconds ago

scotuspost

scotus Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She No Longer Has Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/uBaLFA9uqo 14 seconds ago

TheGOV17

Nathaniel Watson RT @victorkhoshoob: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is starting 2020 "cancer free" https://t.co/VU3zszBPHb 16 seconds ago

DJT_Editor

DJT Editor-in-Chief Thank the lord almighty! Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is starting 2020 "cancer free" - Axios https://t.co/d5ksPU4OTL 22 seconds ago

ChaeWooLee1

Deplorable Chae RT @Kansasgirl1: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is starting 2020 "cancer free" #SmartNews https://t.co/ttagkiwKFf 22 seconds ago

lexgts

fiat lex RT @thedailybeast: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court's longest-serving liberal, told CNN in an interview that she's starting o… 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.