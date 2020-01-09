‘The Suicide Squad’ Star John Cena Evades Saying Whether He’s Playing Peacemaker (Video)

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Though speculation has been high about James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” and John Cena’s mystery role in the movie, the wrestler-turned-actor was tight-lipped about any details when he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday.



Jimmy Kimmel asked Cena whether he was playing the character Peacemaker in the film, a rumor that’s been circulating among fan sites. Or if it’s a typo, Kimmel also suggested he could be playing “Pacemaker.”



“I can’t confirm or deny anything about ‘Suicide Squad.’ I can tell you that I’m right in the middle of filming it. The DC people are always watching,” Cena said. “I do believe the Internet has pronounced me dead on seven or eight occasions. Not everything you see is true.”



Cena is part of a massive cast for “The Suicide Squad” sequel, which includes returning cast members Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney. New additions to the cast include David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi, Juan Diego Boneta, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Mayling Ng, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Julio Ruiz, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland and Michael Rooker.



Gunn hasn’t given away any clues either about who Cena is playing either. Peacemaker, though, is the name of Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat dedicated to peace who fights dictators and warlords and uses an array of non-lethal weapons to do his bidding.



Cena is keeping busy on the movie front right now. He’ll next be seen as a voice in “Dolittle” and will also appear in “Fast & Furious 9.” Kimmel asked Cena whether he’s in movie or wrestling mode right now and if that would change his workout routine. He added that he’s mostly transitioned away from the WWE and just hopes to be a “dude” rather than strictly an actor or wrestler.



“This is the first time in 15 years, or maybe even longer, that I haven’t been on a WWE schedule pay per view in a calendar year,” Cena said. “I’ve officially moved. I’m not a regular player.”



Check out Cena’s full interview on “Kimmel” above.



