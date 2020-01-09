Global  

Philadelphia man robs pharmacy because of 'sick child,' hands cashier note: 'You have 15 seconds'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a man who claims he robbed a pharmacy last week because he has “a sick child.” 
News video: ‘I’m Sorry, I Have A Sick Child’: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed West Oak Lane Rite Aid

‘I’m Sorry, I Have A Sick Child’: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed West Oak Lane Rite Aid 00:27

 Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a drugstore in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for cash to help his sick child. Katie Johnston reports.

