Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis Out On Bail In Case Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

CBS 2 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, accused of murder and kidnapping, ignored questions as he left the courthouse after posting bond.
News video: Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail

Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail 02:03

 CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis being released on bail after facing new charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail [Video]Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Attorney Kevin Smith spoke shortly before Fotis Dulos was released on bail after being charged with murdering Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case [Video]Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the bail hearing of Fotis Dulos, charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published


Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment In Disappearance Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday.
CBS 2

Fotis Dulos released on bond in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

A Connecticut man charged in the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos, is free after posting bond.
FOXNews.com


AwenRees

Awen Rees RT @MarissaAlter: Fotis Dulos & Michelle Troconis both posted bond today. While one walked out the front door of the courthouse and headed… 6 minutes ago

RodhTine

Tine R.L. 🇩🇰⚖️🔥 RT @AKellerLawCrime: Images from yesterday's Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney arraignments in Stamford, Conn. @LawCrimeN… 17 minutes ago

AKellerLawCrime

Aaron Keller Images from yesterday's Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney arraignments in Stamford, Conn.… https://t.co/5SSVfVOVOo 25 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Fotis Dulos, #Michelle Troconis Out On Bail In #Case Of #Missing #CT #Mother #Jennifer Dul - Jan 9 @ 7:17 PM ET https://t.co/xGHufTfqlf 42 minutes ago

AnnalisaKlebers

Annalisa Klebers #Today in Stamford: estranged husband of missing New Canaan woman charged with murder - posts bond. His girlfriend… https://t.co/6EqNVV6fzy 48 minutes ago

TalkoftheTownPR

Talk of the Town PR Mawhinney cannot make bond!!! Michelle Troconis heads to hospital as Fotis Dulos released on bond in Jennifer Dulos… https://t.co/BvSOgYWYJ8 1 hour ago

MarissaAlter

Marissa Alter Fotis Dulos & Michelle Troconis both posted bond today. While one walked out the front door of the courthouse and h… https://t.co/sv3GpshRkX 2 hours ago

thebling_vote

Tricia Rajabipour RT @WTNH: "I know that we are innocent until proven guilty, but there is so much damning evidence it's kind of scary." https://t.co/W9sU9UJ… 2 hours ago

