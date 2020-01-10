Global  

MLK's daughter addresses current political climate

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Amid heightening tensions in the U.S. and abroad, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s daughter asks that people keep in mind the values he exemplified. She spoke to reporters Thursday after announcing several events leading up to the national holiday. (Jan. 9)
 
