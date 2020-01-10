Global  

Iranian missile likely caused Ukraine plane crash, Pompeo says; Iran urges investigators for information

Delawareonline Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the US suspects an Iranian missile caused the deadly crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Iran.
 
News video: Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash 01:26

 The U.S and Canada say they believe the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran.

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash [Video]Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

An emotional vigil has been held in Westminster to pay respect to the 176 victims of a plane crash in Tehran. Those attending the event believe the Iranian regime are behind the incident, which also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane CrashWatch VideoIran is continuing to rule out a missile attack as the cause of a deadly Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran Wednesday, despite growing dissent among...
Newsy

Iran plane crash: 'More time needed for investigation' - Ukraine

Western powers earlier suggested an Iranian missile downed Ukraine's plane - a claim Iran rejects.
BBC News

