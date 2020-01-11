Global  

Aftershocks In Puerto Rico

NPR Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The biggest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico in a century has hobbled the island. Power remains out in many areas and people are afraid to stay indoors because of structural concerns.
News video: One dead, damage as quakes strike Puerto Rico

One dead, damage as quakes strike Puerto Rico 00:54

 A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant damage, authorities and media reported.

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.

Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico [Video]Red Cross sending health care professional volunteers to Puerto Rico

Red Cross volunteers are answering the call to serve those impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Health care professionals from South Florida are flying to San Juan to meet with a team of..

One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant...
Puerto Rico resident fear aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency following a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and millions are without power. David...
BossHogg6

O. G. Jackson According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been more than 950 earthquakes and aftershocks recorded on Puer… https://t.co/xWJpN1QO3s 49 seconds ago

velvetblasphemy

Wonder Womanist RT @Deoliver47: Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue https://t.co/db9bk4VSQm 2 minutes ago

infomitigasi

INFOMITIGASI™ RT @TRF_Stories: Homes collapse as strong aftershocks rock Puerto Rico days after its worst earthquake in more than a century https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

pissed_mama

Pissed Off Mama RT @WordswithSteph: In the past 11 days, Puerto Rico was hit by more than 950 earthquakes & aftershocks 2000+ people in shelters Nearly 1… 2 minutes ago

jimwyss

Jim Wyss RT @DavidBegnaud: Guanica, Puerto Rico mayor was being interviewed live, tonight, on the local Univision TV station when the 5.2 magnitude… 3 minutes ago

LoveGoddessBX

Gen. Love Goddess®︻デ═一 RT @ManhattanTimes: “No warnings for this” A series of strong earthquakes – and aftershocks – shook Puerto Rico this week, killing one pe… 4 minutes ago

ManhattanTimes

Manhattan Times “No warnings for this” A series of strong earthquakes – and aftershocks – shook Puerto Rico this week, killing on… https://t.co/lr5GrPfoeF 6 minutes ago

doris_m1

D @capitalweather With earthquakes and aftershocks and uncertainty occurring...a hopeful lunar rainbow in Puerto Rico https://t.co/453pSuKqE9 9 minutes ago

