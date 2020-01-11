Global  

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Host 2021 Golden Globes

The Wrap Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be returning to host the Golden Globes in 2021.

Poehler announced the news while doing an impersonation of Chip Sullivan, executive vice president of communications at NBC Entertainment, at Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday morning in Pasadena, Calif.

“There are no two funnier people anywhere,” Poehler-as-Chip Sullivan said.

*Also Read:* NBC Orders 10-Part Natural History Series 'The New World' From 'Planet Earth II' Producer

The pair last hosted the awards show in 2015.

The date for the 2021 Golden Globes has not yet been announced. The 2020 Golden Globes aired last Sunday, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment.

*Also Read:* NBC's 'Lincoln Rhyme' Debut Collects Enough Viewers to Beat WWE's 'SmackDown,' But Not 'Hawaii Five-0'

Fey is a co-creator and executive producer, along with Robert Carlock, of an upcoming untitled comedy series starring Ted Dancer as the mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter will also star in the Universal Television-produced project. She is known for playing Liz Lemon in “30 Rock.”

Poehler is known for her portrayal of Leslie Knope on NBC’s well-loved comedy series “Parks and Recreation.” She is also an executive producer of the Netflix comedy series “Russian Doll,” as well as the executive producer and co-host of NBC’s “Making It.” She will executive produces and co-star in Fox’s upcoming animated series “Duncanville.”

