Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67

The Wrap Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dies at 67Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the ’70s and ’80s Canadian progressive rock band Rush, has died, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67.

Peart died in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday and had been suffering from brain cancer. A family spokesperson confirmed that Peart had been diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago, but hadn’t announced it publicly to the band’s massive fanbase.

Peart joined up with singer and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974, after the band had released only one, self-titled album. He is often credited with being one of the best drummers in rock and roll history for his flamboyant, wild skills and style behind the kit. His massive drum kits were almost as legendary as the player himself, oftentimes with 40-plus pieces of percussions, chimes, gongs and cymbals. Peart penned songs like “Tom Sawyer” and with the band was renowned for his virtuoso instrumentation and musicianship.

*Also Read:* Ivan Passer, Czech New Wave Pioneer and 'Cutter's Way' Director, Dies at 86

Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the band finished its final tour in 2015. That year, Peart announced his retirement from the band, citing his battle with chronic pain, including tendonitis. Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peart grew up in Ontario and took to music after being inspired by big band drummers such as Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich. The band’s prog rock music drew from jazz and hard rock influences equally, and Peart’s lyrics in particular blended fantasy and science fiction elements with deeper, philosophical themes. The band released a total of 19 studio albums and 11 live albums.

The height of the group’s popularity came during the 1980s, resulting in eight consecutive albums to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, from 1980’s “Permanent Waves” through 1989’s “Presto.” As their popularity grew, the band’s ’70s albums would also go on to attain gold or platinum status.

*Also Read:* Harry Hains, 'American Horror Story' and 'The OA' Actor, Dies at 27

The band posted the announcement of Peart’s death on Twitter. “It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” the band wrote. “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name.”

Peart’s first wife, Jacqueline Peart, died from cancer in 1998. They’d been married for more than 20 years. He later remarried in 2000. The drummer is survived by Carrie Nuttall and their 10-year-old daughter, Olivia.CBC News was first to report the news of Peart’s death.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Alexis Eddy, Contestant on MTV's 'Are You the One?,' Dies at 23

Edd Byrnes, 'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star, Dies at 87

Buck Henry, Writer of 'The Graduate' and Co-Director of 'Heaven Can Wait' Dies at 89
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies aged 67

Rush was founded in 1968 and Peart joined in 1974, replacing John Rutsey, alongside singer and bass player Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.
Hindu Also reported by •SFGateSeattle TimesCTV NewsJust JaredBillboard.comNYTimes.comThe Age

Musicians React to Rush Drummer Neil Peart's Death: 'His Influence and Music Will Live On'

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died at 67 in California on Tuesday (Jan. 7) after losing a battle with brain cancer, as CBC News first reported...
Billboard.com Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gabo_espinosa

Gabriel Espinosa RT @MetalHammer: Neil Peart's drum solo on Rush's R40 tour took the drummer an entire career to construct. In 2015 he wrote for us and expl… 3 seconds ago

Smilan317

Schmoo📎 @LFraserAC It was a pinned tweet about a drummer who had passed. Neil Peart of Rush. 5 seconds ago

EricSundman

Eric Sundman RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020: #Rush Drummer Was One-of-a-Kind Musician, Lyricist | National Review https://t.co/epTD9L9ewI 9 seconds ago

CW33

CW33 TV Legendary drummer Neil Peart of Rush has died at the age of 67, according to the CBC and Rolling Stone.​ https://t.co/FWlMpgEAwr 9 seconds ago

CurtisSomers

Curtis Somers RT @thebrianposehn: Fuck this timeline. Definition of gut punched. I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the… 13 seconds ago

SincerelyDustin

Dustin Blitchok RT @DetroitStreetVu: #Detroit, Feb 17, 1980. The @DetroitRedWings played their first game at Joe Lewis Arena on 12/27/1979. But the first c… 14 seconds ago

globalnative_

Paul E. Wilson Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67 | CBC News https://t.co/C9NTeFwGic 24 seconds ago

globalnative_

Paul E. Wilson Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67 | CBC News https://t.co/DzlEW1Wgad 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.