Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Jane Fonda’s Final Washington DC Climate Change Protest

The Wrap Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Jane Fonda’s Final Washington DC Climate Change ProtestFresh off his Best Actor win at the Golden Globes, Joaquin Phoenix was among the stars arrested Friday as part of Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Friday climate change protests in Washington D.C.

Phoenix was one of several actors arrested at the rally, at which Fonda, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael and Susan Sarandon were also in attendance. Both Phoenix and actor Martin Sheen were among those arrested at the rally Friday, a representative for Fire Drill Friday told TheWrap.

Outside the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, Fonda said that this will be the last of the Fire Drill Friday protests in Washington D.C., though the rallies will continue elsewhere.

*Also Read:* Joaquin Phoenix Named PETA's 2019 Person of the Year

Since October, Fonda has led the protests every Friday in order to call attention to the impact of climate change. The protests aim to spur action to avert what the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) calls irreversible climate disaster if atmospheric CO2 warms the planet by another 1.5 to 2 degrees Centigrade in the next 11 years.

Phoenix marched with the crowd and briefly went on stage to speak at the rally. He reiterated some of the comments he made during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, in particular, about going vegan and changing eating habits as a way to influence climate change.

“I struggle so much with what I can do at times,” Phoenix said. “There are things that I can’t avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.”



Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can't avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La

— The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020



*Also Read:* Golden Globes 2020: Tom Hanks Teases Villain Role and 6 Other Moments You Didn't See on TV

Some of the other celebrities who have been arrested at the weekly rallies include Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener.

Fonda will return to Los Angeles next week to begin filming on the final season of “Grace and Frankie.” She’s been arrested five times in association with the rallies and has even spent the night in a D.C. jail on one occasion.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Joaquin Phoenix Drops F-Bombs in Golden Globes Speech – Here's What Got Bleeped

Is Joaquin Phoenix Actually Playing the Real Joker in 'Joker'?

Jane Fonda Accepts BAFTA Award as She's Arrested
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change

Joaquin Phoenix blames meat and dairy industry for climate change 00:57

 Actor Joaquin Phoenix has urged people to think about what they eat as he blames the meat and dairy industry for climate change.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. [Video]Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest after giving impassioned speech on veganism

'There's something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume', actor says
Independent

Joaquin Phoenix arrested during Jane Fonda's weekly climate protest

"Even the Joker believes in climate change!" Fire Drill Fridays tweeted​.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chartpo3c

Ken Little RT @1776Stonewall: After giving a drunken lecture to his fellow Hollywood lunatics at the Golden Globes, telling them to stop flying planes… 20 seconds ago

cerrddaaa

M. RT @TMZ: #UPDATE: Well That Was Quick ... Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Protest https://t.co/UEYwFFccFy 6 minutes ago

ConstitutionPA

🇺🇸 (((Deplorable Conservative))) RT @EyesOnQ: Phoenix, fresh off Golden Globes win, arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest https://t.co/gO0swOeihj 6 minutes ago

milliesense

Milliesense 🇵🇷☮️🌊💪 Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Climate Change Protest in D.C. https://t.co/3z69BkYOrK 7 minutes ago

ve10ve

Ve 🇪🇺 🌊🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈🐟 RT @BrittaTabrit: Arresting people for telling the truth about #GlobalWarming and how we treat other living beings? What's wrong with this… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.