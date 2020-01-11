Global  

Jimmy Fallon to Host ‘That’s My Jam’ Celebrity Game Show on NBC

The Wrap Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon to Host ‘That’s My Jam’ Celebrity Game Show on NBCJimmy Fallon has signed on to host “That’s My Jam,” the comedic variety series based on some of his most popular “Tonight Show” antics and celebrity-laden musical bits.

The news was announced Saturday at the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

The series marks Fallon’s first foray into primetime. It will premiere out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer on NBC.

*Also Read:* Paul Telegdy on Shane Gillis' 'SNL' Firing: 'Lorne Did the Right Thing'

Fallon’s comedy bits from the “Tonight Show” have earned him 20 million YouTube subscribers and over 6 billion views on YouTube and Facebook in 2019, according to NBC.

The series was greenlit for a 10-episode order last March. It will feature a new cast of celebrities each week participating in an hour-long competition filled with music and dance-based games in the spirit of Fallon’s celebrity-challenge segments like “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge” and “History of Rap.”

Fallon, “Tonight Show” producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp brought the format to Universal Television Alternative Studio. Gavin Purcell will executive produce.

*Also Read:* NBC Boss Expects Results of Gabrielle Union-'AGT' Investigation by End of January

“We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” Fallon said in March.

“Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed,” Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, added. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'SNL': Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden Bully Alec Baldwin's Trump in Cold Open (Video)

Jimmy Fallon and His Cod Are the Worst Football Party Guests (Video)

Jimmy Fallon Slow Jams the News With 'Woke Doc Brown' Bernie Sanders (Video)
