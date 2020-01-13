Global  

Bernie Sanders Says He’d Consider Releasing List of Supreme Court Picks

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
In an interview with the editorial board of The New York Times, the senator touched on a broad range of subjects, including China, gun control and wishing people happy birthday.
