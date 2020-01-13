Global  

Man rescued after weeks stranded in Alaska wilderness

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Weeks after a man's remote cabin burned down, he was rescued by Alaska State Troopers who found him by a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow. The trooper helicopter saw Tyson Steele waving his arms near the shelter.
