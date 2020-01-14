Global  

Joe Burrow, LSU too much for Clemson on way to national championship

Delawareonline Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It was like every LSU game this season. Joe Burrow dominated and the Tigers won impressively. This victory against Clemson captured a national title.
 
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson [Video]Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season. Story: http://bit.ly/3a2OKfD

Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana Legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national...
Seattle Times

LSU, Burrow Cap Historic Season With Title Win Over Clemson

From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU.
ThaTrail

Goro Majima Stan Account Didn't Clemson have first round talent all over their team, too? Suddenly I'm hearing so much about LSU's WR corps in relation to Burrow 8 minutes ago

indystar

IndyStar Joe Burrow, LSU too much for Clemson on way to national championship https://t.co/0420b247AP https://t.co/vp8PM2TBiU 16 minutes ago

usafss74

Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 Congratulations to the Tigers of LSU on winning the CFB Championship. LSU was just too much for Clemson to handle,… https://t.co/IJWazsoqMY 18 minutes ago

hapcap

HAPCAP RT @dispatcheditor: Good morning. Joe Burrow, the pride of southeastern Ohio, and LSU were too much for Clemson as they rolled to national… 19 minutes ago

SportsinPeeDee

Morning News Sports More from last night's game. https://t.co/tUgRkkOJNY 44 minutes ago

lianavidigal

Liana 🖤♥️ Read my Jan 14 Newsletter featuring “Joe Burrow, LSU too much for Clemson on way to national championship” https://t.co/okWL1gipzU 45 minutes ago

COCOxCREW

COCO’s CREW LSU was a VERY good team but I still don’t believe they are that much better than Clemson. Good for LSU though they… https://t.co/NGr0ZVOhkQ 50 minutes ago

dispatcheditor

dispatch editor Good morning. Joe Burrow, the pride of southeastern Ohio, and LSU were too much for Clemson as they rolled to natio… https://t.co/k3r3PAjtGi 56 minutes ago

