Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox sack manager for role in Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.

