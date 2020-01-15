Global  

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Representatives Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia were named as impeachment managers. They will serve as the prosecutors in the trial, which is scheduled to begin this Tuesday.

“Today is an important day because today is the day that we name the managers who go to the floor to pass the resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday morning. “And later in the day, when we have our engrossment, that we march those articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.”

*Also Read:* President Trump Impeached by US House of Representatives

In December, the House impeached Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The House voted on two articles of impeachment, drafted by the House Judiciary Committee, which charged the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

For abuse of power, the House voted 230-197; for obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198. The votes concluded a months-long impeachment inquiry process into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, which sought to determine whether he solicited foreign power for his own political gain. And as the inquiry unfolded, the White House’s refusal to cooperate and attempts to block witnesses from testifying amounted to obstruction of Congress, according to the articles of impeachment.

A Senate trial is expected to begin this Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said. Chief Justice John Roberts — who will preside over the trial — could also swear in the trial’s jurors (the 100 U.S. senators) this week.

