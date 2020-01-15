'It's a real honor': Seattle's Ken Jennings revels in Jeopardy! win Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"It's a real honor, you know. ... How many people get to be the greatest of all time at anything?"



That was Ken Jennings' reaction, in a Wednesday morning interview with KOMO News, after his third win in the “Jeopardy! Greatest of all Time” contest televised on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sean RT @seattlepi: 'It's a real honor': Seattle's Ken Jennings revels in Jeopardy! win https://t.co/39RgljgxXa 21 seconds ago SeattlePI 'It's a real honor': Seattle's Ken Jennings revels in Jeopardy! win https://t.co/39RgljgxXa 1 hour ago Eric C Heintz RT @gotfederer: 'It's a real honor': Seattle's Ken Jennings revels in Jeopardy! win https://t.co/JljprJxI8o 1 hour ago Frank Lenzi 'It's a real honor': Seattle's Ken Jennings revels in Jeopardy! win https://t.co/JljprJxI8o 1 hour ago Cynthia Cronkhite @CoryBooker It was an honor and a pleasure meeting you in Seattle. You’re the real deal, and we need your message o… https://t.co/fdVC0ElWsn 2 days ago