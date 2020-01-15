New Lev Parnas Documents Suggest U.S. Ambassador Was Under Surveillance In Ukraine
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () "They are moving her tomorrow," U.S. congressional candidate Robert F. Hyde wrote last March. He added, "The guys over [there] asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them."
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released documents they obtained from a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani,... Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBC.ca