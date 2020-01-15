Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Lev Parnas Documents Suggest U.S. Ambassador Was Under Surveillance In Ukraine

NPR Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
"They are moving her tomorrow," U.S. congressional candidate Robert F. Hyde wrote last March. He added, "The guys over [there] asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot 01:08

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts [Video]Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts

The released documents include text messages, letters and handwritten notes between Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani and others.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Was former Ambassador Yovanovitch being watched in Ukraine? She wants that investigated following new evidence

In documents released by House committees investigating impeachment, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to discuss monitoring of Yovanovitch
USATODAY.com

Democrats disclose new documents ahead of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released documents they obtained from a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.