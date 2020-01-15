JOAN of AMERICA ⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump 88022 RT @GarrettClif: Speaker Pelosi has named the 7 Impeachment Managers that will prosecute the Impeachment Trial against President Trump. Amo… 2 minutes ago

Krystalia ⚠️ RT @KimOlsonTx: Our very own Texas woman Rep. Sylvia Garcia @LaCongresista was tapped to manage the impeachment case. I know you'll serve u… 9 minutes ago

MariaRitaBeby @RepSylviaGarcia Dear Rep. Sylvia Garcia, congratulations on being chosen as an Impeachment Manager. As a Hispanic… https://t.co/ZfNu0pg3ai 11 minutes ago

Linda K. Castonguay RT @amanbatheja: Fun fact: Before she was named an impeachment manager today, one of Sylvia Garcia's biggest moments in the national spotli… 17 minutes ago

VIPortal INC Sylvia Garcia: Impeachment Manager Is a Lawyer and Former Judge https://t.co/TsE1pCJ4KW https://t.co/jKb0QivBrb 19 minutes ago

GrandmaG73💖 - Text to 88022 RT @ChloeSalsameda: House Speaker Pelosi names lawmakers who will serve as managers during impeachment trial of Pres. Trump: Rep. Adam Sch… 38 minutes ago