Next James Bond ‘Can Be of Any Color’ – But Won’t Be a Woman, Franchise Producers Say

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Next James Bond ‘Can Be of Any Color’ – But Won’t Be a Woman, Franchise Producers SayBarbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, longtime producers of the James Bond movie franchise, have shot down the idea that the British superspy created by Ian Fleming will ever be played by a woman.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

People have been speculating about a new Bond ever since Daniel Craig announced that this year’s “No Time to Die” would be his last in the franchise, even throwing out female names like Priyanka Chopra and Naomie Harris. In addition, Gillian Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke, Elizabeth Banks and Emily Blunt have expressed interest in following in Craig’s footsteps.

*Also Read:* Rachel Weisz Warns Against Female James Bond: Women 'Should Get Their Own Stories'

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson explained that they haven’t started to make plans for future installations. For now, they are focused on “No Time to Die,” which has a hefty $250 production budget. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-wrote alongside Fukunaga.

Rachel Weisz, who of course is married to Craig, has warned against female Bond movies, agreeing with Broccoli that women “should get their own stories.” 

Craig’s fourth and final stint as Bond will be “No Time to Die,” which will hit theaters on April 8. He has long threatened to end his outing as the famed character, which began with 2006’s “Casino Royale.” But this time, it seems to be real.

“I’m in total denial,” Broccoli said. “I’ve accepted what Daniel has said, but I’m still in denial. It’s too traumatic for me.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Billie Eilish Set to Perform James Bond 'No Time to Die' Title Song

Claudine Auger, French Actress and Bond Girl in 'Thunderball,' Dies at 78

25 Sizzling Bond Girls, From Ursula Andress to Monica Belluci (Photos)
