Virginia Approves the E.R.A., Becoming the 38th State to Back It

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Virginia’s move is symbolic, and crosses the threshold of three-quarters of states needed for ratification. Yet the fate of the E.R.A. is far from decided.
News video: Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol 00:36

 Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans...

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally [Video]Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw..

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia state legislature approves the Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia became the pivotal 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, although the 1982 deadline has long passed to add it to the Constitution.
