Man Requests ‘Trial By Combat’ To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife

cbs4.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Kansas man embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife has asked an Iowa court to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney in a "trial by combat."
News video: Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute

Man challenges ex-wife to 'trial by combat' to settle legal dispute 01:59

 SHELBY, IOWA — A man has filed a plea to challenge his ex-wife to 'trial by combat' after claiming that along with her attorney, have both "destroyed him legally." 40-year-old David Ostrom, from Kansas, appealed to a judge in Iowa that he should be granted the right to 'trial by combat' to end...

