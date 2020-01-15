Global  

Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about newly released documents from House Democrats that were collected from his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas. Giuliani said he doesn't know about alleged surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Herridge joined CBSN to discuss her conversation with Giuliani.
News video: New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot 01:08

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts [Video]Parnas' Texts And Letters Highlight Giuliani Ukraine Efforts

The released documents include text messages, letters and handwritten notes between Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani and others.

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

House Intel Committee Shares New Evidence Provided by Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

The House Intelligence Committee is sending the House Judiciary Committee new documents and information "related to the impeachment inquiry" provided by *Lev...
Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas to Appear on Rachel Maddow’s Show Tonight

*Lev Parnas*, the *Rudy Giuliani* associate who provided the House Intelligence Committee with evidence released yesterday, will be sitting down tonight with...
dev_guy

Tester Smith Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas https://t.co/kyvOby84VD 11 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas… https://t.co/lAOt4EM7db 14 minutes ago

snosrfr

chuck @TitusNation as expected, rudy couldn't help but weigh-in... "no idea about these allogations, but those notes do… https://t.co/uFOhqHBMe8 18 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas… https://t.co/wtkoywCQOO 24 minutes ago

waltsimsjr

waltsimsjr Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted... https://t.co/Uf3GzI7CCK via @YouTube 32 minutes ago

