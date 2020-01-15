Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about newly released documents from House Democrats that were collected from his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas. Giuliani said he doesn't know about alleged surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Herridge joined CBSN to discuss her conversation with Giuliani.
