House managers present the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The articles of impeachment were walked by the House managers to the Senate, after they were signed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 15.
 
News video: House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate 04:16

 The House of Representatives formally delivered two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for a trial to determine whether a president should be removed from office for just the third time in U.S. history.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsDeutsche WelleReutersCBC.ca

House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate, approve 7 members as prosecutors in trial against Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): The House on Wednesday voted to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and approved...
Sify Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersCBS NewsCBS 2CBC.caFOXNews.com

