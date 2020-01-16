Global  

Virginia close to ratifying Equal Rights Amendment

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Virginia has moved to the brink of becoming the crucial 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The vote by both of the state's legislative chambers Wednesday is a momentous victory for many women's rights advocates. (Jan. 15)
 
News video: Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment 01:11

 Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans. Senator Dick Saslaw, via ‘The Hill’ However, this historic win may only be a symbolic one. The ERA...

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally [Video]Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw..

Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges Persist [Video]Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges Persist

The Equal Rights Amendment would prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, but a pair of lawsuits could pose challenges to its ratification.

Virginia House committee advances ERA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia moved a step closer to passing the Equal Rights Amendment on Tuesday, even as the amendment’s future nationally remains in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR

Women May Finally Be Declared Equal

If the Virginia legislature votes to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, it may become law.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPR

