Trump lawyers gear up for impeachment fight with potential witness list

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

After first demanding an "immediate trial," President Trump is now calling for the articles of impeachment to be dismissed. Two senior administration officials say they do not believe extra witnesses should be called in the Senate trial, but the White House believes there will likely be enough Republican defectors to pass a vote to hear from more people. Weijia Jiang reports that Mr. Trump’s lawyers are prepared with their own list of witnesses should that happen. 👓 View full article

