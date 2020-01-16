Trump lawyers gear up for impeachment fight with potential witness list
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () After first demanding an "immediate trial," President Trump is now calling for the articles of impeachment to be dismissed. Two senior administration officials say they do not believe extra witnesses should be called in the Senate trial, but the White House believes there will likely be enough Republican defectors to pass a vote to hear from more people. Weijia Jiang reports that Mr. Trump’s lawyers are prepared with their own list of witnesses should that happen.
President Donald Trump called the impeachment case against him fatally flawed and “constitutionally invalid.” His lawyers said: “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.” According to Politico, Trump’s lawyers said Democrats were trying to...
Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the..