Jeffrey Epstein Was Allegedly Trafficking Girls On His Private Island As Recently As 2018

Gothamist Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein Was Allegedly Trafficking Girls On His Private Island As Recently As 2018The Virgin Islands attorney general alleges that Epstein trafficked, raped, and abused hundreds of girls by promising them and their families modeling opportunities, school and healthcare. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Virgin Islands Files Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Virgin Islands Files Lawsuit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate 00:30

 Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein used two of his private islands to traffic girls.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018 [Video]New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018

U.S. Virgin Islands AG Denise N. George said Jeffrey Epstein used his private island &quot;to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here.”

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit [Video]Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Virgin Islands Officials: Epstein Trafficked Girls On Private Island Until 2018

The Virgin Islands Attorney General's Office says Epstein recruited and abused young women and girls over two decades on his two private islands. Some victims...
NPR

Lawsuit says Jeffrey Epstein trafficked and abused girls on his private island as recently as 2018

The top law enforcement officer in the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the estate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that he...
Seattle Times

