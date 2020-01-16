‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Trailer: Sabrina Is Sitting Pretty on Hell’s Throne (Video)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is telling her friends to go to Hell, literally, in the new trailer for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Of course, she’s leading the group and the trip is obviously for a good cause: to save her boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), who currently has her father, Lucifer (Luke Cook) trapped inside his body.



But once Sabrina gets down there it seems like she’s going to have a rather hard time leaving — as she’s expected to take over her father’s throne in his absence. Yes, our young teen witch is about to become a teen queen, Queen of Hell, that is, and she needs to join the family business to keep her coven and the residents of Greendale safe,



Watch the trailer above to get a taste of how this is all going to play out.



*Also Read:* Watch First Footage From 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 3 in Sabrina's New Music Video



Here’s the official description for Season 3, per Netflix:







Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms–and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…







Along with Shipka and Leatherwood, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.



The series was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is also the showrunner on its sister series “Riverdale” and the chief creative officer of Archie Comics. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces “Sabrina” alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.



The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.



Along with the video, Netflix also released several first-look images from the new batch of episodes, which you can see below.



“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 3 launches Jan. 24 on Netflix.



