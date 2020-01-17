Global  

Carper: Donald Trump is afraid of losing to Joe Biden in 2020

Delawareonline Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper said Friday that any testimony from Hunter Biden would be "irrelevant" in the upcoming the impeachment trail of President Donald Trump.
 
