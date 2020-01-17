Global  

U.S. Supreme Court takes up presidential Electoral College dispute

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
As the 2020 race heats up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote, an act that could upend an election.
News video: Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors 00:42

 The Supreme Court will consider a key case that could impact presidential elections.

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

FL Supreme Court: Ex-felons must pay all fines, fees and restitution before voting [Video]FL Supreme Court: Ex-felons must pay all fines, fees and restitution before voting

The Florida Supreme Court sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday in a legal dispute over restoring voting rights to felons with unpaid fines — one of many clashes over the ballot box in a state..

US Supreme Court takes up presidential Electoral College dispute

Court agrees to hear two cases involving electors who decided to go against popular vote in 2016 presidential election.
