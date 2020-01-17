Supreme Court to weigh whether states, including Washington, can punish ‘faithless’ electors
Friday, 17 January 2020 () The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether states may punish or replace “faithless” presidential electors who refuse to support the winner of their state’s popular vote, or whether the Constitution forbids dictating how such officials cast their ballots. Lower courts have split on the question, and both red and blue states urged […]
The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that presidential electors could back whichever candidate they choose no matter the popular vote of a state.