Jane Raskin, Who Helped Trump in Mueller Inquiry, Joins President’s Defense Team

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Ms. Raskin, who worked in the Justice Department in the Reagan administration, has been a constant but little-known presence in Mr. Trump’s orbit since the Mueller inquiry.
 The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

