Eminem Faces Backlash Over Lyrics About Deadly Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The mayor of Manchester, England, said a new song by the rapper was “unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful.”
News video: Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing

Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing 01:01

 Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing Eminem's new album, 'Music To Be Murdered By,' is already sparking controversy. The track, "Unaccommodating," contains lyrics that appear to joke about the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. 23 people were killed in the...

Ariana Grande Fans Diss Eminem Over Unaccommodating Manchester Lyrics [Video]Ariana Grande Fans Diss Eminem Over Unaccommodating Manchester Lyrics

Eminem drops a new album and upsets lots of people. Plus - Quavo gets salty.

Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’ [Video]Eminem Drops Surprise Album‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan. 17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to..

