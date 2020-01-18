Eminem Faces Backlash Over Lyrics About Deadly Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The mayor of Manchester , England, said a new song by the rapper was “unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful.” 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing 01:01 Fans Offended by Eminem's Ariana Grande Lyric About Manchester Arena Bombing Eminem's new album, 'Music To Be Murdered By,' is already sparking controversy. The track, "Unaccommodating," contains lyrics that appear to joke about the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. 23 people were killed in the...