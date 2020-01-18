Global  

California teachers sue following Delta fuel dump over Los Angeles-area schools

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Four teachers from a Los Angeles-area school sued Delta Air Lines on Friday, saying they were exposed to jet fuel when a plane with engine trouble dumped its fuel over a densely populated area.
News video: LA County Teachers Plan to File Lawsuit Over Delta Air Lines Fuel Dump That Injured Dozens

LA County Teachers Plan to File Lawsuit Over Delta Air Lines Fuel Dump That Injured Dozens 00:59

 A group of teachers in the Los Angeles area are planning to file a lawsuit after a Delta flight dumped jet fuel over several local schools while making an emergency return to LAX, their attorney said Friday.

Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump [Video]Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump

Four teachers sued Delta Air Lines on Friday alleging negligence for dumping jet fuel &quot;like rain&quot; in a densely populated area affecting them and their students. Gavino Garay reports.

Tensions High At Cudahy Town Hall To Address Delta Fuel Dump [Video]Tensions High At Cudahy Town Hall To Address Delta Fuel Dump

Tensions were high at a Friday night town hall in Cudahy to address Tuesday's Delta Air Lines fuel dump of 15,000 gallons of jet fuel that affected several south-county schools — with dozens needing..

Teachers sue after Delta Air Lines plane dumps fuel on schools

Plaintiffs accuse pilot and flight crew of Delta Flight 89 of negligence over incident in Los Angeles
Independent

California teachers exposed to jet fuel dump plan lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California teachers plan to file a lawsuit after a commercial airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel over a densely populated...
Seattle Times

