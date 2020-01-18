Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Large crowds rally in Los Angeles's Women's March

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and cities across the U.S. as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies. (Jan. 18)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Large Crowd Expected For Saturday's Women's March In Philadelphia

Large Crowd Expected For Saturday's Women's March In Philadelphia 00:22

 The march begins at 10 a.m. on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles [Video]Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters. This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Weinstein's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles [Video]Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles

Fire crews rescued a man who became trapped under a large tree in Echo Park that was possibly toppled by fierce winds and rain in the area Monday morning.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jokic helps Nuggets hold on for 114-104 win over Clippers

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday...
Seattle Times

Women's March organizers hope to re-energize protests, draw thousands despite 'marcher fatigue'

Women's Marches from D.C. to Chicago to Los Angeles are being held Saturday. Organizers expect thousands to protest, despite a "march fatigue".  
Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Large crowds rally in Los Angeles's Women's March https://t.co/ZEcNLX4Ckx 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.