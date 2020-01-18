Global  

UFC 246 live blog: Real-time updates from the Conor McGregor-Cowboy Cerrone fight night

Denver Post Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2020.
Conor McGregor will earn at least $3m for Donald Cerrone fight as official UFC 246 purses confirmed

Conor McGregor will earn at least $3million from his UFC 246 main event with Donald Cerrone. ‘The Notorious’ is just hours away from making the walk to the...
talkSPORT

UFC 246 latest: Darren Till explains why Donald Cerrone’s camp are wrong to think Conor McGregor is ‘just a left hand’

Conor McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 THIS Saturday night in Las Vegas. ‘The Notorious’ has not competed in the octagon since...
talkSPORT

