California mountain lion attacks child, 3; dad fights back by hurling backpack

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Emergency crews responded to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest, Calif., Monday afternoon for a reported mountain lion attack on a 3-year-old child.
News video: Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park

Mountain lion spotted carrying backpack of child it attacked in California wilderness park 00:39

 A mountain lion was spotted up a tree carrying the backpack of a three-year-old it had just attacked in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park on January 3. According to reports, the mountain lion had grabbed the three-year-old boy by the neck and the father threw the backpack at the animal to distract...

Wildlife Official: Mountain Lion Attack On 3-Year-Old Boy 'Extraordinarily Rare' [Video]Wildlife Official: Mountain Lion Attack On 3-Year-Old Boy 'Extraordinarily Rare'

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is doing okay after being attacked by a mountain lion in an Orange County wilderness park.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published

Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park [Video]Three-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at Southern California Wilderness Park

Authorities killed a mountain lion after it attacked and injured a three-year-old child at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:24Published


Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his three-year-old son in California

A local sheriff's deputy has killed the mountain lion that attacked and wounded a 3-year-old child in a Southern California wilderness park before the boy's...
Reuters

Boy survives attack by Southern California mountain lion

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was in stable condition after suffering severe wounds in an attack by a mountain lion in a Southern California...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comSFGate

