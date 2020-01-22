‘Joker,’ Billie Eilish Among Nominees for 2020 Social Media Superstars Awards

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In addition to their respective multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations, “Joker” and Billie Eilish are both frontrunners at the Social Media Superstars Awards, which will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on Feb. 13.



The SMS Awards honor brands and pioneers in the social media and digital landscapes in 10 categories, including sports, travel, technology, film and entertainment. The full list of nominees was announced on Wednesday morning.



Universal Music and Interscope Records’ Eilish marketing campaign will go head-to-head with Warner Bros.’ “Joker” in the Film/Entertainment category. Also in the running are Focus Features for “Downton Abbey” movie, Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Amazon Prime’s Maisel Day, and Netflix/ Coca Cola for their “Stranger Things” ’80s retro campaign.



“This category is packed with an astonishing array of supremely talented brands and creative teams. which helped shape 2019’s most influential e-commerce campaigns. Each nominee in this hotly contested arena is worthy of the award,” Birgit C. Muller, co-founder of the SMSA and executive director of the BABC LA, said in a statement.



“‘Joker’ overcame initial push back to achieve huge global social awareness and intrigue, before it even hit movie theaters and went on to take in over a billion dollars,” she continued. “Billie Eilish’s talent and music are undeniably are brilliant, but Universal Interscope’s fine strategy of promotion, partnerships and streaming leverage sent her star into orbit in 2019.



“We could not be prouder and more excited to announce these impressive nominees, whose work was innovative, provocative and often agenda setting in the e-commerce and digital landscape. Our judges face the tough task of finding the winners from these ten categories given the levels of excellence from each entrant.”



The SMS Awards is founded and run by BCM Services. This year’s event is being held in partnership with the British American Business Council Los Angeles (BABC LA), with Emmy winning TV presenter, Ross King, as emcee.



A panel of judges will vote on the winners in each category, before deciding the award for Campaign Of The Year.



