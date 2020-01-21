Former Recording Academy Chief Neil Portnow Accused of Raping Female Recording Artist Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Neil Portnow, the former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences that oversees the Grammy Awards, on Tuesday was accused of raping an unnamed female recording artist.



In a discrimination complaint filed Tuesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, said that Portnow “allegedly raped a female recording artist, which was, upon information and belief, the real reason his contract was not renewed.”



Dugan, who replaced Portnow last May to become the first woman to lead the Recording Academy, did not name the artist or offer many details about when the alleged incident might have occurred.



In her complaint, Dugan said that she learned of the accusation last May while attending a three-day meeting of the Academy’s Board at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel after taking the job. “Ms. Dugan was hauled into a conference room and told — for the very first time — that a foreign recording artist (and member of the Academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her following a performance that she gave at Carnegie Hall,” the complaint reads.



*Also Read:* Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Files Discrimination Complaint With EEOC



Portnow could not immediately be reached for comment.



The Recording Academy issued a response to Dugan’s complaint: “It is curious that Ms. Dugan never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee who alleged Ms. Dugan had created a ‘toxic and intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying conduct’. When Ms. Dugan did raise her ‘concerns’ to HR, she specifically instructed HR ‘not to take any action’ in response.



“Nonetheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing. Ms. Dugan was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization. Our loyalty will always be to the 25,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”



Dugan’s attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin, dispute the Academy’s statements. “Ms. Dugan repeatedly raised concerns throughout her entire tenure at the Academy, and even gave large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at Board meetings,” they wrote. “The Academy has lost its way and abandoned the recording industry, instead focusing on self-dealing and turning blind eye to the ‘boys’ club’ environment, obvious improprieties and conflicts of interest.”



Her attorneys continued: “It was never Ms. Dugan’s intention to turn this into a public fight precisely because of her love for music and the members of the recording industry. Unfortunately, staying silent was made impossible by the Board’s repeated leaks and disclosures of false and misleading information to the press.”



They also disputed the Recording Academy’s claim that Dugan sought a $22 million payout to leave her position. “On the morning of the day she was put on leave, the Academy offered Ms. Dugan millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the Academy. The Board Chair demanded an answer within the hour,” the attorneys wrote. “When Ms. Dugan refused to accept and walk away, she was put on leave. The Academy claimed that Ms. Dugan was put on leave based on accusations made against her over a month prior that the Board knows very well are meritless. That is not a credible story.”



*Also Read:* 26 Stars Who Only Need a Grammy to EGOT, From Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (Photos)



In her complaint, Dugan said the the accusation was presented to her as if the Board had just learned of it but “in reality, they were well aware of the allegation at the time Ms. Dugan agreed to take the CEO position, but never told her.” Dugan also said the Recording Academy pressured her into rehiring Portnow as a consultant for the “hefty sum of $750,000,” which she said she refused to do.



Dugan also accused Joel Katz, the Academy’s general counsel, of sexually harassing her during the three-day meeting. Katz said in an email he is not responding to media inquiries: “I am currently out of the office with a respiratory infection. I will not be checking email or taking calls until I’m feeling better.”



Dugan also said that a letter sent by interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to the Academy membership on Monday was “designed to retaliate against Ms. Dugan, threaten her, and malign her reputation.”



In the letter, Mason Jr. said that Dugan was placed on administrative leave after the Academy’s executive committee received a letter from Dugan’s attorney saying she would agree to step down from her role as CEO and “withdraw” her accusations if she was paid out, with Billboard reporting on Monday she asked for the sum of $22 million.



You can read Dugan’s complaint with the EEOC below.



Filed EEOC Supplement by Sharon Waxman on Scribd



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Files Explosive Discrimination Complaint With EEOC



Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Sought $22 Million Exit Payout, Interim Boss Says (Report)



Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Out Following 'Misconduct' Accusation Neil Portnow, the former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences that oversees the Grammy Awards, on Tuesday was accused of raping an unnamed female recording artist.In a discrimination complaint filed Tuesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, said that Portnow “allegedly raped a female recording artist, which was, upon information and belief, the real reason his contract was not renewed.”Dugan, who replaced Portnow last May to become the first woman to lead the Recording Academy, did not name the artist or offer many details about when the alleged incident might have occurred.In her complaint, Dugan said that she learned of the accusation last May while attending a three-day meeting of the Academy’s Board at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel after taking the job. “Ms. Dugan was hauled into a conference room and told — for the very first time — that a foreign recording artist (and member of the Academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her following a performance that she gave at Carnegie Hall,” the complaint reads.*Also Read:* Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Files Discrimination Complaint With EEOCPortnow could not immediately be reached for comment.The Recording Academy issued a response to Dugan’s complaint: “It is curious that Ms. Dugan never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee who alleged Ms. Dugan had created a ‘toxic and intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying conduct’. When Ms. Dugan did raise her ‘concerns’ to HR, she specifically instructed HR ‘not to take any action’ in response.“Nonetheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing. Ms. Dugan was placed on administrative leave only after offering to step down and demanding $22 million from the Academy, which is a not-for-profit organization. Our loyalty will always be to the 25,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”Dugan’s attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin, dispute the Academy’s statements. “Ms. Dugan repeatedly raised concerns throughout her entire tenure at the Academy, and even gave large presentations focused on diversity and inclusion at Board meetings,” they wrote. “The Academy has lost its way and abandoned the recording industry, instead focusing on self-dealing and turning blind eye to the ‘boys’ club’ environment, obvious improprieties and conflicts of interest.”Her attorneys continued: “It was never Ms. Dugan’s intention to turn this into a public fight precisely because of her love for music and the members of the recording industry. Unfortunately, staying silent was made impossible by the Board’s repeated leaks and disclosures of false and misleading information to the press.”They also disputed the Recording Academy’s claim that Dugan sought a $22 million payout to leave her position. “On the morning of the day she was put on leave, the Academy offered Ms. Dugan millions of dollars to drop all of this and leave the Academy. The Board Chair demanded an answer within the hour,” the attorneys wrote. “When Ms. Dugan refused to accept and walk away, she was put on leave. The Academy claimed that Ms. Dugan was put on leave based on accusations made against her over a month prior that the Board knows very well are meritless. That is not a credible story.”*Also Read:* 26 Stars Who Only Need a Grammy to EGOT, From Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (Photos)In her complaint, Dugan said the the accusation was presented to her as if the Board had just learned of it but “in reality, they were well aware of the allegation at the time Ms. Dugan agreed to take the CEO position, but never told her.” Dugan also said the Recording Academy pressured her into rehiring Portnow as a consultant for the “hefty sum of $750,000,” which she said she refused to do.Dugan also accused Joel Katz, the Academy’s general counsel, of sexually harassing her during the three-day meeting. Katz said in an email he is not responding to media inquiries: “I am currently out of the office with a respiratory infection. I will not be checking email or taking calls until I’m feeling better.”Dugan also said that a letter sent by interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to the Academy membership on Monday was “designed to retaliate against Ms. Dugan, threaten her, and malign her reputation.”In the letter, Mason Jr. said that Dugan was placed on administrative leave after the Academy’s executive committee received a letter from Dugan’s attorney saying she would agree to step down from her role as CEO and “withdraw” her accusations if she was paid out, with Billboard reporting on Monday she asked for the sum of $22 million.You can read Dugan’s complaint with the EEOC below.Filed EEOC Supplement by Sharon Waxman on Scribd*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Files Explosive Discrimination Complaint With EEOCOusted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Sought $22 Million Exit Payout, Interim Boss Says (Report)Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan Out Following 'Misconduct' Accusation 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan accuses former Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow of raping female artist: reports Neil Portnow, the former chief of the Recording Academy, has been accused of raping a female artist by Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan, who was placed on an...

FOXNews.com 5 hours ago



Former Grammys Chief Neil Portnow Blasts ‘False and Outrageous’ Rape Accusation in EEOC Complaint Neil Portnow, the former CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences that oversees the Grammy Awards, is denying an accusation he raped an unnamed...

The Wrap 7 hours ago





Tweets about this 🐽alim kheraj RT @oneofthosefaces: *everyone* should be pulling out of the grammys this year,***them over on short notice! attending or performing sho… 10 minutes ago Rahmandani⁷ RT @tybutdisagree: this pitchfork article lists all of the dirt she dug up about the inner workings of the recording academy. her accusatio… 14 minutes ago CHET DAY Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan accuses former Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow of raping female artist: repor… https://t.co/NAR1YUT0u3 28 minutes ago Tyler Cannon RT @pitchfork: The Recording Academy is facing allegations of sexual harassment, a corrupt nomination process, and more Here’s everything… 34 minutes ago You Should Listen to the Waitresses All Year RT @Bmac: Music's Biggest Blight https://t.co/fcYOpGv8jq 34 minutes ago jdifrancis Ousted Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan accuses former Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow of raping female artist: repor… https://t.co/vvp3Yub44s 47 minutes ago TY BUT DISAGREE this pitchfork article lists all of the dirt she dug up about the inner workings of the recording academy. her accu… https://t.co/zVai3bhezl 59 minutes ago icey ❤️ 💯🇺🇸 The #GRAMMYs "..Dugan’s complaint also states that the Grammy nomination and voting processes are “ripe with corrup… https://t.co/fuo0S4Gqsd 1 hour ago