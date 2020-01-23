Global  

Schumer: Still no deal on trial witnesses

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says witnesses and documents are still vital in having a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. And he says there are no bipartisan deals in the making for witnesses, document or any new evidence. (Jan. 23)
 
News video: PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses 01:22

 Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Schumer still has ‘hope’ new evidence and witnesses will be part of the Senate trial.

He denied reports that there had been discussions with Republicans about a deal that would allow Republican witnesses in exchange those that House managers want...
NYTimes.com

Schumer says 'John Bolton has the evidence' urges senate to call impeachment trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that senior administration officials must testify in President Trump's impeachment trial after a report...
Reuters India

