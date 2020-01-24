Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

McGregor promises Obi-Wan return

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
At the LA premiere of "Birds of Prey," Ewan McGregor assures fans that his eagerly awaited series on Obi-Wan Kenobi is on its way. (Jan. 24)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ewan McGregor Gives Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Update

Ewan McGregor is speaking out about his Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus. It was previously announced that the 48-year-old actor’s show has been put on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cory2377

Cory 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎮 Hearing news that the Obi-Wan series on Disney+ is on indefinite hold due to***scripts. I was excited for this… https://t.co/xv5SR3Sl6c 6 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Conor McGregor has admitted he has 'been through certain things' since his 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGreg… https://t.co/oplDyPGyU2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.