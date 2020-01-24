Global  

Recording appears to capture Trump ordering Yovanovitch's firing

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A new report finds President Trump can be heard on tape ordering the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch in the spring of 2018. That's a year before she was fired as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Paula Reid reports.
