Trump's legal team starts impeachment defense

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's lawyers opened their impeachment trial defense on Saturday by asserting that he did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. They accused prosecutors of omitting key evidence. (Jan. 25)
 
News video: Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team

Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team 01:21

 CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin says president is &quot;winning&quot; after legal team opening arguments

President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial [Video]President's Defense Team Begins Opening Argument In Impeachment Trial

President Trump&apos;s defense team began laying out their case in his impeachment trial Saturday, accusing Democrats of omitting evidence.

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..

Trump brings in experienced legal team for impeachment defense


Chicago S-T

How President Trump's legal team will defend him at impeachment trial

This week, President Trump will face charges in the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House members, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman...
CBS News

