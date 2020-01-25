One Trump lawyer once worked for Comey.

e-news.US Trump impeachment lawyer once worked for his nemesis, Comey. - https://t.co/Iz2zgPWJeh https://t.co/BQEZBcl4t9 58 minutes ago Azzubhai Trump impeachment lawyer once worked for his nemesis, Comey. by BY PETER BAKER https://t.co/QObuUOiVsd https://t.co/97j9lam1pG 2 hours ago Jen McCabe @mayawiley Philbin and Cipollone both worked for Barr under Bush. Barr’s son Tyler McGaughey started working in Cip… https://t.co/oebyFD8mTz 3 hours ago anodyne RT @GpGpLESLIE: Throughout the House’s impeachment inquiry, Trump dismissed subpoenas for documents and testimony from Administration offic… 3 days ago Greg Throughout the House’s impeachment inquiry, Trump dismissed subpoenas for documents and testimony from Administrati… https://t.co/4hrqe7iSYo 3 days ago The Forward RT @rudoren: Exclusive interview with ⁦@JaySekulow⁩, lead Trump impeachment lawyer, whose great-uncle once worked ⁦@jdforward⁩, thanks to ⁦… 4 days ago Jodi Rudoren Exclusive interview with ⁦@JaySekulow⁩, lead Trump impeachment lawyer, whose great-uncle once worked ⁦@jdforward⁩,… https://t.co/DRdKILAfth 4 days ago arthur murray RT @cooperchip1: When Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN that “I don’t know Lev Parnas,” Bondy tweeted a close-up of Parnas and Conway… 6 days ago