John Olsen Boeing's 777X foldable-wing aircraft takes its first flight | Full Replay https://t.co/sUijv1Bg99 via @YouTube 41 minutes ago JohnIvanov RT @aviation24_be: Boeing 777X takes off for first test flight https://t.co/Oam84wHM18 https://t.co/shdynk3ckd 54 minutes ago . Boeing's 777X foldable-wing aircraft takes its first flight | Full Replay https://t.co/k1hQN7gqgd vía @YouTube 1 hour ago Iván Contreras اسمي إيفان This gives me chills — how exciting! | Boeing's 777X foldable-wing aircraft takes its first flight | Full Replay… https://t.co/U0DvXGVIJS 1 hour ago Aviation24.be Boeing 777X takes off for first test flight https://t.co/Oam84wHM18 https://t.co/shdynk3ckd 1 hour ago Gene Boeing's 777X foldable-wing aircraft takes its first flight | Full Replay https://t.co/NDm2WB60Wz via @YouTube 1 hour ago SeattlePI Watch: Boeing 777X takes much anticipated inaugural flight https://t.co/rBwrK7f72e 2 hours ago Simon Sullivan Watch: Boeing 777X takes much anticipated inaugural flight https://t.co/hGtz2swWqK 2 hours ago