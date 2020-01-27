Global  

John Bolton says President Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
According to “The New York Times,” former national security adviser John Bolton says President Trump did tie Ukraine military aid to investigations into his political rival Joe Biden. Nancy Cordes reports on how the new information has reignited Democrats’ calls for Bolton to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment 02:06

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Democrats Pressure For Bolton To Testify In Trump Impeachment After New Report

House impeachment managers press the Senate to call the former national security adviser to testify, after a New York Times report said Trump tied Ukraine aid to...
NPR

Bolton’s Circulating Book Reportedly Says Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens' Probe


RIA Nov.

