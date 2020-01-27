Global  

Wildwood Trump rally: Everything we know so far

Delawareonline Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wildwood on Jan. 28, accompanied by Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Here's everything we know so far.
 
News video: Crowds Camp Out Overnight For Trump Rally

Crowds Camp Out Overnight For Trump Rally 00:15

 Crowds of people camped out in the cold overnight ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in New Jersey.

Hundreds Camped Out Ahead Of President Trump's Rally In Wildwood [Video]Hundreds Camped Out Ahead Of President Trump's Rally In Wildwood

Kimberly Davis reports.

President Trump Supporters Lining Up, Camping Out Ahead Of Tuesday's Rally In Wildwood [Video]President Trump Supporters Lining Up, Camping Out Ahead Of Tuesday's Rally In Wildwood

The rally will be held Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Meet Jeff Van Drew, the party-switching lawmaker who will join Trump at his New Jersey rally

Former Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whom Donald Trump welcomed to the GOP, will join the president at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.
USATODAY.com

