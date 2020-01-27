Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says

Nuba RT @AP: A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has "provided zero cooperation" i… 16 seconds ago Trace x RT @BBCNews: Prince Andrew provided "zero cooperation" over Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking inquiry, US prosecutor says https://t.co/JKKhcK… 21 seconds ago FreckledGirl06 RT @S_Fitzpatrick: NEW: At a press conference outside of Epstein’s townhouse today US Attorney Berman said SDNY and the FBI have reached ou… 22 seconds ago SBS Australia RT @SBSNews: Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" regarding late***offender Jeffrey Epstein and has yet to respond to an FBI req… 33 seconds ago Kate RT @NewsHour: Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dea… 35 seconds ago Kim RT @CNN: The FBI and prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Prince Andrew's lawyer to in… 40 seconds ago Alan Baxter RT @Autumnsan1: Britain’s #PrinceAndrew, who was retired from public royal duties last year after his tone-deaf interview about his ties to… 47 seconds ago Demi RT @TheCut: Prince Andrew reportedly “has provided zero cooperation” https://t.co/yV3bN6rbgu 52 seconds ago