Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says

Gothamist Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says“He publicly offered...to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffery Epstein. So I think, in that context, it’s fair for people to know if Prince Andrew has followed through." [ more › ]
News video: Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor

Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor 00:50

 U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said on Monday that Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew gives 'zero cooperation' over Epstein inquiry [Video]Prince Andrew gives 'zero cooperation' over Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew has provided "zero co-operation" with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, a US prosecutor has said.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:16Published

US prosecutor: Andrew uncooperative in Epstein investigation [Video]US prosecutor: Andrew uncooperative in Epstein investigation

The Duke of York has "provided zero cooperation" to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said. Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, US Attorney..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" in Epstein case says federal prosecutor

While everyone over at Buckingham Palace is hoping that the Jeffrey Epstein mess will go away, over in the United States, even though they bungled it for a...
Lainey Gossip

Prince Andrew providing "zero cooperation" in Epstein inquiry, US prosecutors say

US prosecutors say Prince Andrew isn't cooperating in their inquiry into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
SBS


nubasutra

Nuba RT @AP: A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has "provided zero cooperation" i… 16 seconds ago

trace2367

Trace x RT @BBCNews: Prince Andrew provided "zero cooperation" over Jeffrey Epstein***trafficking inquiry, US prosecutor says https://t.co/JKKhcK… 21 seconds ago

FreckledGirl6

FreckledGirl06 RT @S_Fitzpatrick: NEW: At a press conference outside of Epstein’s townhouse today US Attorney Berman said SDNY and the FBI have reached ou… 22 seconds ago

SBS

SBS Australia RT @SBSNews: Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" regarding late***offender Jeffrey Epstein and has yet to respond to an FBI req… 33 seconds ago

Kate_Is_Rising

Kate RT @NewsHour: Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dea… 35 seconds ago

sussexwatcher

Kim RT @CNN: The FBI and prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Prince Andrew's lawyer to in… 40 seconds ago

AlanBixter

Alan Baxter RT @Autumnsan1: Britain’s #PrinceAndrew, who was retired from public royal duties last year after his tone-deaf interview about his ties to… 47 seconds ago

dimdemi96

Demi RT @TheCut: Prince Andrew reportedly “has provided zero cooperation” https://t.co/yV3bN6rbgu 52 seconds ago

