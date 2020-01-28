Global  

Australian Open: Roger Federer saves 7 match points. Now Novak Djokovic is up next.

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Roger Federer was not going to go gently, of course, no matter how daunting the number of match points — his opponent accumulated seven! — no matter how achy his 38-year-old legs, no matter how slow his serves, no matter how off-target his groundstrokes.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Tennys Sandgren in quarter-finals

Roger Federer saves seven match points before beating unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in a sensational Australian Open quarter-final.
BBC Sport

Australian Open: Roger Federer admits he got 'lucky' during showdown against Tennys Sandgren

Roger Federer had an epic showdown against America's Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open where he survived seven match points before sealing a five-set...
DNA


