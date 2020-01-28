Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video)

‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The first look for the upcoming “F9” has been released, the latest movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, just days before the full trailer drops on Friday.

In this teaser, Vin Diesel reveals that he’s now a father seemingly retired and who cares for his young son, Brian, who is named after the late Paul Walker’s character.

“Things change, now that I’m a father. I can’t live my life a quarter of a mile at a time anymore,” Diesel’s Dom Toretto says in the clip. Michelle Rodriguez then hands “Little Brian” a cross necklace to wear as “protection for what’s coming.”

*Also Read:* 'Bloodshot': Vin Diesel Gets His Memory Back, Is Ready for Revenge in New Bloody Trailer (Video)

Justin Lin is directing the franchise’s ninth installment that brings back the whole crew, including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Rooker also joined the cast, and Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are returning after appearing in the eighth film, “The Fate of the Furious.”

Universal Pictures is releasing the film, following last year’s “Hobbs and Shaw” spinoff movie. The studio has also released a first look poster for the film, which you can see below along with the new clip.



JUST IN: Your first look at #FAST9 starring @VinDiesel & @MRodOfficial!

Full trailer drops this Friday, — January 31st. @TheFastSaga #F9 pic.twitter.com/LwMiBZBsLy

— #FastFamily (@FastFamily) January 28, 2020





Here's your first poster for #FAST9 featuring @VinDiesel.

Watch the trailer on Friday, 1/31. @TheFastSaga #F9 pic.twitter.com/T6Nnb8JAab

— #FastFamily (@FastFamily) January 28, 2020



“F9” will open in theaters on May 22, 2020.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Tyler Posey, Vin Diesel's Daughter to Star in Netflix's Animated 'Fast & Furious' Series

'Fast & Furious' Veteran Chris Morgan Signs Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

'Hobbs & Shaw' Director David Leitch on Whether He Felt Pressure Directing the First 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer

Fast & Furious 9 - Official Trailer 03:56

 Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker! Release Date: May 22, 2020 Fast & Furious 9...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer [Video]'Fast & Furious 9' Official Trailer

Vin Diesel and the fast family return for 'Fast and Furious 9'

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 03:55Published

F9 movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena [Video]F9 movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena

F9 movie trailer HD - Fast and Furious 9 - No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in the saga that has endured for almost two..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vin Diesel Debuts First Poster For 'Fast & Furious 9'

The official poster for Fast & Furious 9 is here and features the famed necklace front and center. The film’s plot is still unknown, however, more will be...
Just Jared

“Fast and Furious 9” teaser trailer features explosions, NOS, and tons of horsepower

“Fast and Furious 9” teaser trailer features explosions, NOS, and tons of horsepowerThe first trailer for “Fast and Furious 9” released Friday is full of the explosions, nitrous boosts, and unrealistic stunts fans of the franchise demand...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •geek.comJust JaredIndiaTimesAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

askauntygrace

Grace Egbagbe ‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie https://t.co/u8ytoZKyhQ https://t.co/4YrZ661OvC 2 days ago

R_Diesel

RonnieT RT @fuckxaee: Scooby Doo is basically a show that teaches kids that the villains in our lives are usually not strangers, but rather people… 2 days ago

ReelTalker

Candice Frederick ‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video) https://t.co/0pp5F03scK 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: 'Fast 9:' Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth 'Fast & Furious' Movie (Video) https://t.co/hzPkDeYFgV 3 days ago

Trace_Urdan

Trace Urdan @BarmakN @HigherEdPete @laura11D @jonbecker Partly perhaps but it’s also a function of 90/10 and minimum credit hou… https://t.co/Xd0JKK4IaX 3 days ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life ‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video) - FiWEH Life -… https://t.co/gsgaDPr88Q 3 days ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: ‘F9:’ Vin Diesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie (Video)… https://t.co/GNkSKqlDFy 3 days ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘#Fast9:’ #VinDiesel Teaches His Son in First Footage for Ninth ‘#FastFurious’ Movie (Video) https://t.co/FY5OJqe2sC https://t.co/N4xEkhkJIN 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.